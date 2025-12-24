The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

2025 Year in Review – #SolutionsWatch

The Corbett Report's avatar
The Corbett Report
Dec 24, 2025

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/2025solutions/

Christmas presents wrapped with care? Check. Steaming cup of hot chocolate? Check. Relaxing Christmas background music? Check. Now, what am I forgetting. Oh, that’s right: the Solutions Watch end-of-year update! Well, here it is, and right on time. Kick back and enjoy this tour through another year of solutions, creativity and activism.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Ready for more?

© 2025 James Corbett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture