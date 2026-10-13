SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/a-digital-bill-of-rights-questions-for-corbett/

Today on Questions For Corbett, James answers your questions on Japanese residence cards, online research tips, a digital bill of rights, trash reading and what happened to NWNW.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.