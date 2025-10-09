SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/interview-1980-ascent-out-of-madness-on-forbidden-knowledge-news/

via Forbidden Knowledge News: James joins Chris Mathieu of Forbidden Knowledge News to discuss the most recent Corbett Report documentary feature, Dissent Into Madness. They talk about the history of psychological manipulation and how pathocrats have weaponized psychology to better control the population, but more importantly James highlights how these insights into human behaviour can be used by those of us looking to create a better, more peaceful world.

