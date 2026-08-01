August is here, so you know what that means: no one’s interested in news and information at the moment!

As a result, I’ll be doing the usual August slow-down on the website. I’ll still be posting to the site, but much less frequently than usual. In the meantime, I’m sure all the revved-up, clued-in, switched-on Corbett Report members will be eager to keep themselves informed and entertained in the August Open Thread.

So, what are you interested in this month?

The slow-motion unfolding of the Trump/Israeli-made disaster in the Middle East?

The continuing circus sideshow (distraction?) of the Fauci hearings?

The latest confirmation that tampering with the human genome is indeed a bad idea (whowouldathunkit)?

Or some other news story entirely?

Or maybe you’re interested in lazing on the beach with a good book or enjoying a bit of down time.

If you do find yourself jonesing for a “Just For Fun” link, here’s another uproariously hilarious, wildly inappopriate, definitely NSFW lipdub madlib from Day Job Orchestra making fun of everyone’s least favourite globalist mouthpieces, Hillary Clinton and Stephen Colbert!

And, just as a reminder, Corbett Report members can not only log in to the site to participate in the Open Thread on corbettreport.com, they can also sign in to get the link for this Sunday’s (August 2nd) livestream of the Film, Literature and the New World Order podcast on Umberto Eco’s Foucault’s Pendulum.

Here’s the link to the Open Thread:

https://corbettreport.com/august-open-thread-2026/

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