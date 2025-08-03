Guess what? It's August already!

If you're in the Northern hemisphere, that probably means you're getting ready for a summer vacation.

If you're in the Southern hemisphere, that probably mean you're doing . . . whatever people in the Southern hemisphere do in August.

And if you're me, you're still dealing with the consequences of the recent data leak. The update is that precisely one internet security website has covered this massive leak so far and one organization (Pi-Hole) has made a public announcement about their leak.

And GiveWP? Let's just say they still haven't quite understood how important this leak is, and their response seems to indicate they think it was the response time that people are concerned about and not the fact that such a massive security flaw could be approved and deployed for one week before it was independently discovered by a third-party researcher!

Meanwhile, I have confirmed that it was not email addresses and site usernames that were leaked as I originally announced, but email addresses and names (whatever name had been entered into the membership form). I can confirm that no financial data, passwords or other information of any sort was leaked.

I am still in the process of contacting each address that was affected by the leak. Please excuse the length of time that this is taking, but I am not a spammer, do not have the capacity for sending out thousands of emails without them being blocked en masse, and will not enter my users' email addresses into another list in order to use a mass emailing service, so I hope you have patience with this process.

I am also in the process of finalizing and testing the new membership form with Harley from ExpandDesigns, so, although I would normally invite people to sign up for membership to participate in this open thread, it seems strange to do so in these circumstances. Of course, you can still sign up via Substack or the PO Box or bank transfer or other methods, but the membership form will take another few days to get ready.

I will also be releasing an episode of #SolutionsWatch shortly on how to create email aliases, so stay tuned for that.

That mess aside, Corbett Report members are invited to log in to corbettreport.com and leave their comments, questions, observations, jokes or anything else that's occupying their mind in the open thread there. The direct link is here:

https://corbettreport.com/august-open-thread-2025/

Enjoy your August!