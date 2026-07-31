Books That Inspire - #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/books-that-inspire/

So, inspired by the recent Corbett Report exploration of the real fate of The Library of Alexandria and the subsequent report on how They Don't Want You To Read, you've decided to pick up a book? Great! Need a book suggestion for your foray into the wide world of books? Then you've come to the right place! Specifically, on this special edition of the #SolutionsWatch/IMA roundtable, the IMA panel (along with special guest Tim Lacy) recommend a slew of books to keep even the most inveterate reader busy for the foreseeable future. Happy reading!

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.