Coming Soon . . . The 9th Annual Fake News Awards!

Jan 07, 2026

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINATION FOR THE FAKE NEWS STORY OF THE YEAR EXCLUSIVELY AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE!

It’s that time of year again. That’s right, the Annual Fake News Awards are nearly upon us! Later this month, your host Bent Krockman will reveal the losers of last year as he bestows the Dinos of dishonour on the biggest fake news liars of 2025!

If you’re new to the Fake News Awards, familiarize yourself with the festivities by checking out the previous editions of this annual awards show HERE.

Do you want to be part of the fun? Corbett Report members are encouraged to leave your vote for Fake News Story of the Year in the comments at:

https://corbettreport.com/9th/

