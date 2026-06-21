by James Corbett

corbettreport.com

June 21, 2026

As a dedicated researcher of conspiracy reality, you’re surely familiar with the Bilderberg Group.

And, as a veteran rabbit hole diver, you’ve doubtless uncovered the truth about the Round Table Group.

And, as an acolyte of arcane wisdom, you’re undeniably an expert on the Club of Rome, the Bohemian Club, and the Freemasonic hitmen who are snuffing Mossad agents.

And, as a student of my online course on Mass Media: A History, you’re even aware of The Order of the Occult Hand.

But have you ever heard of “Dialog,” Peter Thiel’s own private, invitation-only secret society?

Do you know how the membership roster of this occult group came to be leaked?

Do you know which US senators, Trump administration officials, Big Tech broligarchs and Hollywood actors can be spotted at its gatherings?

And do you know what these conspirators are up to behind closed doors?

No? Well, strap in and get ready! You’re about to find out all that and more.

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MEET DIALOG

Any conspiracy researcher worth his salt knows about the Bilderberg Group, an exclusive organization that hosts an annual, off-the-record gathering of royalty, political and military leaders, captains of industry and Big Techers at a five-star resort within driving distance of a major European or North American capital each spring. (And any conspiracy researcher who doesn’t know that is highly encouraged to read the “Why We Must Oppose Bilderberg” essay in Reportage: Essays on the New World Order!)

Far fewer conspiracy researchers, however, know about Dialog. Like Bilderberg, Dialog is an exclusive, invitation-only private organization that hosts an annual, off-the-record gathering where the world’s rich and powerful meet to discuss their plans for world population. Unlike Bilderberg, however, Dialog also hosts several smaller-scale “retreats” in various exotic locales throughout the year.

For many students of conspiracy, last year’s report from Axios, “Scoop: Dialog, a secretive forum, plans D.C.-area campus,” was the first they’d heard of the organization. That article, penned by Mike Allen, confirmed the existence of Dialog, a “secretive, invite-only network” that is “often compared to Bilderberg” and that was “founded two decades ago by Peter Thiel and Auren Hoffman.” In his piece, Allen provided a glimpse of the roster of movers and shakers who attend the group’s conclaves.

Past Dialog participants, who cut across a wide swath of elite influencers, include Elon Musk, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Larry Summers, Chamath Palihapitiya, Henry Kravis, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D), Eric Schmidt, Grover Norquist, Anne-Marie Slaughter, Robert Hur and Sophia Bush. Also, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Jared Kushner, Saudi Ambassador to the U.S. Reema Al-Saud, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, European Commission Vice Chair Kaja Kallas, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, chess champ and activist Garry Kasparov, pastor and author Rick Warren and CFR president emeritus Richard Haass.

Allen also provided a small under-the-covers peek at how the retreats function:

Past participants tell Axios the retreats feature small, moderated conversations with assigned seats and absolute confidentiality, “to ensure participants can challenge themselves intellectually and spiritually,” as our source put it.

And gave an indication of what the group discusses:

A given session could have the likes of Reid Hoffman, Ted Cruz, Jared Polis, Lori Gottlieb, and Eric Schmidt discussing AI’s energy demands, the future of health care, and political realignments. Other topics have included caring for aging parents, love, mental health and the afterlife.

But, aside from the titular scoop that Dialog “is preparing a major expansion, including a real estate purchase to build a campus in the D.C. suburbs,” scant details were available about the organization or what it’s really up to.

With no public-facing website, no officially confirmed member list and no media coverage, the group and its activities have been carefully hidden behind a wall of secrecy.

Until now.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Earlier this month, Straight Arrow News reported that Swiss hacktivist “maia arson crimew”—best known for discovering an exposed copy of the US government’s No Fly List back in 2023—has found a flaw in Dialog’s website code. Ordinarily accessible only to guests and members of the website, the code exposed the names, email addresses and telephone numbers of 113 members. According to Straight Arrow News, which received the details from a security researcher, the names on the list include:

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent;

Sarah Bond, the former president of Xbox at Microsoft;

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas;

Hollywood actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Josh Brolin;

podcast host and author Sam Harris;

tech entrepreneur and longevity enthusiast Bryan Johnson;

Shmuel Abramzon, Chief Economist at Israel’s Ministry of Finance;

Scott Cook, the co-founder of financial software company Intuit;

and “Active Member” Lisa Gevelber, global vice president at Google.

Among the data exposed in the leak is personal information provided by the attendees themselves.

“Dialog Participant Profiles” list details provided by people scheduled to attend the event in August: names, employers, locations, email addresses, assistants’ email addresses, birthdates, mobile phone numbers, emergency contacts, dietary restrictions, bios, predictions for 2031, “fun facts,” talents and interests, book recommendations—and even whether they are “looking for love” at Dialog.

But Thiel’s woes did not end there. Last week, a source provided WIRED with “the registration list for Dialog’s 2026 retreat, which names 222 people and [which] records what the list describes as each registrant’s membership status and attendee type, including ‘active member’ and ‘guest.’”

More importantly, the source provided WIRED with details about what these attendees will be discussing behind the closed doors of their private retreat.

WHAT DOES DIALOG DO?

According to WIRED, the next Dialog meeting will be taking place from August 12th to August 16th “at a venue near Dublin, Ireland.” And, as their report demonstrates, the incredible convergence of power at this secret, off-the-record meeting is as stunning as the colossal conflicts of interest that this concatenation of conspirators raise.

Together, alongside the mundane fare of a typical thought leadership conference, the documents show an extraordinary convergence of power. The registration records list General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s supreme allied commander Europe and the head of US European Command, who took the post in July 2025 and is recorded on the leaked list as having attended Dialog gatherings since 2021. The website directory names sitting Trump administration officials, two US senators, six members of the Paypal Mafia, a former Middle East chief of intelligence, and a sitting ambassador to the United States, along with the founders and directors of many of the country’s largest surveillance, data-broker, and advertising-data companies. Those executives appear side by side with senior US officials overseeing their industries. Auren Hoffman, Dialog’s chairman, founded the location-data broker SafeGraph and the identity-resolution firm LiveRamp, two of the most important suppliers in the consumer data economy. He appears in the directory alongside Treasury secretary Scott Bessent, whose department writes the rules on financial data, and Senator Ted Cruz, chairman of the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, which oversees the Federal Trade Commission and its data-privacy authority. Palantir cofounder Joe Lonsdale, whose software runs case management for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and data fusion for the Pentagon and intelligence community, is listed in the same society as Army secretary Dan Driscoll and Representative Jim Himes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, which oversees agencies Palantir contracts with.

And what will they be talking about in their off-record sessions? You know, the usual, everyday stuff that would-be rulers of the world like to talk about in private.

“Money (Does?) Buy Happiness”;

“Bring Back Nuclear”;

“Navigating WWIII”;

“Battlefield Technologies”;

“How’s Your Sex Life?”;

“Build-a-Cult” (moderated by the founder of the Christian networking site Pray.com);

“Build-a-Party” (run by a former White House national security official);

and, even more perversely, a session titled “It’s Fun to Be in Charge.”

No, it will come as no surprise to the seasoned rabbit hole divers in my audience that these rich and powerful people are so obsessed with hedonism and global control. The “lighthearted” nature of sessions about money buying happiness and improving your sex life evoke the summer camp vibe of Bohemian Grove, while weighty talks about bringing back nuclear and navigating the Third World War are reminiscent of the types of topics we often see on the Bilderberg discussion agenda. And sessions on building cults and on celebrating how fun it is to be in charge seem very on-brand for a secret society created by the co-founder of Palantir.

But, now that this information has come to light, what will become of Dialog?

WHAT NEXT?

Given the stunning nature of this conspiracy, and given the serious conflicts of interest posed by elected officials and state regulators meeting with industry leaders in private, one might well ask: Where is the press in all of this? Why is a story like this only being reported in tech publications like Straight Arrow News and WIRED and, interestingly, in entertainment industry publications like The Hollywood Reporter? (As AV Club reports: “Josh Brolin wonders ‘what the fuck he got himself into’ at Peter Thiel’s secret retreat.”)

Of course, it should be no surprise that this organization is only now seeing publicity two decades after its founding—and only because an internet hacktivist managed to break its wall of secrecy. After all, the very same media whose owners and star journalists were active attendees of Bilderberg spent the first half-century of that group’s existence calling any outsider who talked about it a tinfoil hat-wearing conspiraloon. It’s no wonder, then, that establishment journalists have studiously ignored Thiel’s group for so long.

If the exposure of Dialog teaches us anything, it’s that the only way these groups will ever receive mainstream attention is if they make the mistake of including Hollywood movie stars in their gatherings. Had Tom Cruise been invited to Bilderberg, we could at least be assured that the crack reporters over at Entertainment Weekly would be on his tail.

More seriously, the public unveiling of Dialog presents an interesting challenge to Thiel and his partner-in-conspiracy Auren Hoffman.

Will they even proceed with the Dublin gathering now that its attendee list and itinerary has been revealed?

Will they, like Bilderberg, pour cold water on the smouldering controversy by finally going “public” and starting a public-facing website?

And, even if they were to open the kimono on their no-longer-secret secret society, would that be enough to stem the tide of backlash that is rising against Thiel and his network?

Public outrage at Palantir continues to climb as Alex Karp makes more and more unhinged public appearances as the self-declared “batshit crazy CEO“ of the spying giant. After a year of mounting concern in America over Palantir’s role in creating a database of US citizens for the IRS and other government thugs, citizens in other countries are now fretting about the company’s relationship to their own government services.

Specifically, Palantir’s contract to provide its data-snarfing services to the UK’s National Health Service is now under threat as Britons put pressure on their government to sever ties with the company, and France’s spy service is dropping Palantir in favour of ChapsVision, a home-grown snooping company.

Adding to these corporate woes is increased scrutiny of Thiel himself. The billionaire oligarch’s strange fixation on the antichrist has brought a great deal of attention to a man who has long avoided public scrutiny, and his recent move to obtain residence in Argentina has generated more press coverage than his similar attempt to obtain New Zealand citizenship over a decade ago.

And now that the veil of secrecy covering Thiel’s own private Bilderberg-like group has been removed, he has attracted even more criticism from the public.

So, is this the beginning of the Thielverse backlash?

Maybe. But I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for Thiel to be run out of town by a pitchfork-wielding mob anytime soon. A pullback in Palantir’s stock price from its heady all-time high last October is not indicative of an imminent collapse of the company. On the contrary. Market gurus are betting that narrative-driven declines in the company’s stock are going to have to give way to the reality that Palantir is still a highly favoured government contractor. Its solid growth projections, premised on the Trump administration ramping up its wars at home and abroad, mean that Palantir is “as attractive as ever for a long-term investor.”

And, as for Thiel himself, there’s no doubt that the man whose tentacles encircle every major tech and finance company—from PayPal and Stripe to SpaceX, Microsoft and Apple—and every shady internet-hyped trend—from Polymarket to the Enhanced Games—will do just fine, even if his private club has been exposed.

But at the very least, the growing backlash against Thiel and his strange cabal of fellow travellers is proving that some degree of reputational damage is now the price of buddying up with this antichrist-obsessed weirdo.

So, will Thiel eventually be thrown under the bus by the globalist cabal just as Gates has been? That remains to be seen. But when Josh Brolin openly questions how he came to be associated with you, you know your reputation is in jeopardy.

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