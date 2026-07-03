SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/dan-dicks-on-the-digital-dystopia-of-canada/

To the surprise of no one who has been paying attention, Canada has passed a slew of dystopian legislation and handed down tyrannical Supreme Court rulings that further enslave the Canadian people. But even if you have been paying attention, you might not know the true extent of these new developments. Today James talks to independent Canadian journalist Dan Dicks about these latest moves and what they mean for Canadians and for people around the world.

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