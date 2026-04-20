SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/declaring-health-sovereignty/

Despite recent setbacks, the WHO is still alive and kicking and seeking to impose their global biosecurity agenda on the world. So, what should we do about it? Today on Solutions Watch, James talks to members of the International Health Reform Project about their new report on The Right to Health Sovereignty and lays out his own thoughts about health sovereignty and how to achieve it.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.