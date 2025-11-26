The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

Decoding Your Teen - #SolutionsWatch

Nov 26, 2025

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/decoding-your-teen-solutionswatch/

We all know the stereotypes: teenagers are lazy, hormone-ridden, emotionally unstable, irrational creatures. But what’s really going on in the teenage brain and how does knowledge of this developmental process help us to foster a better relationship with our teenage children? Join James today for an exploration of these issues with (unlicensed) mental health counselor, entrepreneur and best-selling author, Lainie Liberti.

