Decoding Your Teen - #SolutionsWatch

We all know the stereotypes: teenagers are lazy, hormone-ridden, emotionally unstable, irrational creatures. But what’s really going on in the teenage brain and how does knowledge of this developmental process help us to foster a better relationship with our teenage children? Join James today for an exploration of these issues with (unlicensed) mental health counselor, entrepreneur and best-selling author, Lainie Liberti.

