Dostoevsky's The Brothers Karamazov - Film, Literature and the New World Order

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/dostoevskys-the-brothers-karamazov/

The Brothers Karamazov is famed Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky’s final novel. Generally hailed as one of the greatest novels of Russian literature, this profound work provides insight into the human mind and the human soul, and it grapples with the great questions of suffering, sin and redemption. Here to discuss this novel is Ninel Ganea of ContraMundum.ro, the publisher of the Romanian edition of REPORTAGE (Reportaj).

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