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Dostoevsky's The Brothers Karamazov - Film, Literature and the New World Order

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The Corbett Report

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/dostoevskys-the-brothers-karamazov/

The Brothers Karamazov is famed Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky’s final novel. Generally hailed as one of the greatest novels of Russian literature, this profound work provides insight into the human mind and the human soul, and it grapples with the great questions of suffering, sin and redemption. Here to discuss this novel is Ninel Ganea of ContraMundum.ro, the publisher of the Romanian edition of REPORTAGE (Reportaj).

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

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