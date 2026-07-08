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Dr. Michael Antoniou on the Dangers of Glyphosate

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The Corbett Report
Jul 08, 2026

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/michael-antoniou-on-the-dangers-of-glyphosate/

Glyphosate is in the news again. The US Supreme Court has sided with Trump in protecting Monsanto (and Bayer) from legal immunity over Roundup-caused cancer. But what does it all mean? Let's find out with Dr. Michael Antonious, a world-renowned expert in glyphosate toxicology.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

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