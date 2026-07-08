Dr. Michael Antoniou on the Dangers of Glyphosate

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/michael-antoniou-on-the-dangers-of-glyphosate/

Glyphosate is in the news again. The US Supreme Court has sided with Trump in protecting Monsanto (and Bayer) from legal immunity over Roundup-caused cancer. But what does it all mean? Let's find out with Dr. Michael Antonious, a world-renowned expert in glyphosate toxicology.

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