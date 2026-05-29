SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/drawing-the-ai-line-in-the-sand-solutionswatch/
The IMA/#SolutionsWatch panel is back for another all-star debate/discussion/free-for-all. This time, we tackle the question of AI: can it be used as a tool or should it be shunned altogether? Where and how do you draw the line in the sand? And what's the AI hubbub all about, anyway? Find out in this fascinating conversation.
Panel guests:
James Corbett of corbettreport.com
Broc West of corbettreport.com
Ryan Cristian of TheLastAmericanVagabond.com
Whitney Webb of UnlimitedHangout.com
Steve Poikonen of AM Wakeup
Hakeem Anwar of AbovePhone.com
Jason Bermas of X
Kit Knightly of Off-Guardian.org
Hrvoje Moric of GeopoliticsAndEmpire.com
Gabriel of Gabe.Rocks
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.