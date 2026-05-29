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Drawing the AI Line in the Sand - #SolutionsWatch

The Corbett Report's avatar
The Corbett Report
May 29, 2026

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/drawing-the-ai-line-in-the-sand-solutionswatch/

The IMA/#SolutionsWatch panel is back for another all-star debate/discussion/free-for-all. This time, we tackle the question of AI: can it be used as a tool or should it be shunned altogether? Where and how do you draw the line in the sand? And what's the AI hubbub all about, anyway? Find out in this fascinating conversation.

Panel guests:

James Corbett of corbettreport.com

Broc West of corbettreport.com

Ryan Cristian of TheLastAmericanVagabond.com

Whitney Webb of UnlimitedHangout.com

Steve Poikonen of AM Wakeup

Hakeem Anwar of AbovePhone.com

Jason Bermas of X

Kit Knightly of Off-Guardian.org

Hrvoje Moric of GeopoliticsAndEmpire.com

Gabriel of Gabe.Rocks

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Ready for more?

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