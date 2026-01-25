by James Corbett

Thank God for Scientific American! Those eggheads have finally done it! They’ve discovered a life-saving health tip, and they published it in a ground-breaking article in their prestigious periodical last year!

So, what is this earth-shaking miracle cure, you ask? What simple, abundant natural resource turns out to be so good for you?

Oh, please! I’m not just going to let slip their hard-won secrets! You’ll have to pay the fine folks at Sci Am $10.99 ($12.99 CAN) in order to receive that privileged information!

...Oh, OK. It’s sunlight. Apparently, sunlight is good for you.

There, I saved you ten bucks. (Or thirteen loonies!)

So, why are the boffins at Sci Am suddenly telling us about this self-evident reality, and what amazingly obvious fact will they tell us next? That water is wet? That bears defecate in the woods?

More to the point: what does it say about our society that a significant percentage of your friends, neighbours and acquaintances wouldn’t believe you if you told them sunlight can be good for you unless you showed them this magazine?

And, most important of all, how can we use this “breakthrough” as a launching point for the MEHA movement we so desperately need right now?

Let’s find out!

THE “BREAKTHROUGH”

You know how, when you were younger, your elders told you to go out and play in the sunshine because it was good for you? And you know how the statist “health” agencies and the public indoctrination system and the corporate press have been telling us for years that sunlight is basically cancer from space and should be treated like a radioactive substance and avoided as much as possible?

Well, long story short, it turns out your elders were right. Mostly.

The short story long can be found in a Scientific American article entitled “Can Sunlight Cure Disease?“

The article starts by introducing us to Kathy Reagan Young, a woman who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2008 and is now undergoing a radical new treatment:

Every morning Kathy Reagan Young steps out of the shower in her Virginia Beach home, towels off, dons a pair of protective goggles and stands nine inches from a light box the size of a small space heater. Young presses a button, and the box’s bulbs begin to glow a ghostly purple. She briefly bathes her torso in the ultraviolet rays coming from the bulbs, four minutes per side. Then she goes about her day.

From there, the article goes on to describe Margaret Kripke’s 1974 experiment demonstrating that “she could induce tumours in the skin of mice by exposing the rodents to UV [ultraviolet] light,” but that “those tumours failed to grow when transferred to the skin of a different mouse” because “[t]he new host’s immune system quickly eliminated them.”

Kripke’s experimental results posed a puzzling question: why would the tumour grow in the original mouse but not in the transplant host? The results also implied an equally baffling conclusion:

Not only did [UV radiation] damage DNA in skin cells and trigger mutations that could lead to cancer, but it also suppressed the immune system’s surveillance of the skin, preventing that system from killing any budding cancers.

But why? Why would the immune system have developed to “relax” when exposed to a carcinogen—especially one as ubiquitous as sunlight?

The answer, according to the boffins, is that our immune system is walking a fine line: reacting to heat, cold, wounds, bug bites and other stressors with an inflammatory response—designed to “trap germs or toxins and start healing injured tissue”—but tamping down that response to ubiquitous stressors, like UV radiation from sunlight.

The upshot of this is that “UV light calms inflammation in the skin, the nervous system, the pancreas and the gut. Its potential is not fully realized,” as Prue Hart of The Kids Research Institute Australia is quoted saying in the article. This calming effect of UV light is demonstrated most dramatically when cases of multiple sclerosis are plotted by latitude.

Researchers have found a correlation between prevalence of MS—which occurs when a person’s immune system attacks the protective sheathing around their nerves—and distance from the equator. After accounting for confounding factors, scientists believe that sunlight itself has the effect of triggering a reaction that calms wayward immune system activity.

Now, Scientific American being the bought-and-sold, pharma-pushing, agenda-advancing propaganda rag that it now unfortunately is, the article naturally ends up pondering whether there’s some more sci-fi-ish (and expensive) way of achieving the benefits of sunlight without, you know, actually going out in the sun (for free). Hence Kathy Young’s fancy UV light contraption that they choose to open and close the article with.

This isn’t to say that sunlight is an unqualified good, of course, or to suggest that everyone should be baking in the sun all day until they’re beet red. But yes, it seems there is something to the time-honoured folk wisdom that going outside and getting some sunshine might be good for you (and your immune system). Not that we needed Scientific American to confirm that for us.

WHY IT MATTERS

OK, I know what you’re thinking: so, sunlight (in moderation) is good for you. Big whoop. I mean, what earth-shattering information will the eggheads bring us next?

That exercise is as effective as medication in combating depression?

That weight-loss drugs are not a solution to obesity?

That turning off the internet on your fondleslab improves your mental health?

...Oh wait, all of those blatantly obvious things have been “confirmed” by recent peer-reviewed studies. So, why is any of this a big deal?

On one level, the scientific “confirmation” of these self-evident truths is important because it means that the truth will eventually out—no matter the multi-billion dollar industries and establishment sockpuppets whose careers depend on suppressing that truth.

On another level, these stories are important because they have the potential to wake people up to an even more fundamental truth: there is a concerted, coordinated effort to keep people sick, fat and unhealthy.

This coordinated effort shouldn’t be hard to discern.

We see it in the “body positivity” movement, which has spent years trying to convince us that morbid obesity is just an incidental trait, like eye colour or mathematical ability, and should not only be tolerated but actively celebrated.

We see it in the “medical experts” who lecture us on the need to be jabbed with experimental gene therapy concoctions in the name of public health while demonstrating no shame in their own incredibly unhealthy behaviours.

We see it reflected in the slew of articles that have been written in recent years attempting to demonize physical fitness and healthy lifestyles as “right wing” and “fascist”—articles with headlines like “Gym Bros More Likely to be Right-Wing Assholes, Science Confirms,” “‘Fascist fitness’: how the far right is recruiting with online gym groups,” and my personal favourite, “The White Supremacist Origins of Exercise, and 6 Other Surprising Facts About the History of U.S. Physical Fitness.”

When you begin to notice this full-court press designed to discourage health and encourage unhealthy behaviour, you see it everywhere. But why? Who has an interest in keeping you sick and unhealthy?

Again, the answer to this question isn’t difficult to figure out.

It’s the Big Food cartel—the same one that launched The Sugar Conspiracy—whose bottom line benefits from getting people addicted to high-calorie, low-nutrition processed slop.

It’s the Big Pharma cartel—the same one behind the BayerSanto monstrosity—whose bottom line benefits from keeping people in a state of perpetual unhealth and selling them pharmaceuticals that mask the symptoms of their condition.

And it’s the global “health” cartel—the same one behind the World Health Organization—whose sponsors benefit from the creation of a global health infrastructure for tagging, tracking and injecting the population of the planet.

So, here’s the real question: armed with the knowledge of this vast conspiracy to keep us unhealthy, what do we do about it?

MEHA

There’s a movement that’s gained traction in recent years. Maybe you’ve heard of it. It’s called “Make America Healthy Again,” or MAHA for short.

To the extent that MAHA is an authentic movement of grassroots activists working to educate people about health and encourage them to make healthier choices, it is a good thing.

To the extent that it is a political slogan cynically wielded by politicians and other grifters to burnish their credentials—or, even worse, to advance a darker, technocratic agenda—it is a bad thing.

But, like so many things in life, this is not an either/or situation. There are authentic, grassroots activists working under the MAHA label to educate people about health and encourage them to make healthier choices. And there are politicians and other grifters wielding the MAHA label to burnish their credentials and/or advance a darker, technocratic agenda.

Luckily, we are smart, savvy, educated, switched-on, independent, free-thinking human beings, and we are capable of celebrating the good things done under the name of MAHA and discarding the rest.

Admitting the COVID vaccines are deadly?

Reducing the childhood vaccine schedule?

Inverting the old, industry-driven food pyramid?

Encouraging physical activity and healthy eating and, yes, getting sunlight in the great outdoors?

These are good things.

Encouraging “wearables” and other technocratic tomfoolery in the name of “health”?

This is a bad thing.

The real point is what people are doing and what they are promoting, not what label is applied to their actions.

If there is a quibble to be made about the MAHA label, it is the obvious one: I’m not American, and neither are many of my international readers, yet many of us are interested in health. So, why not Make Everyone Healthy Again?

MEHA! Who’s with me?

...Oh, OK, I have to admit: I don’t really care what label you do or don’t apply to your lifestyle and activities. As long as you’re aware that healthy food, exercise and sunshine (in moderation, of course) are good for you and as long as you’re working toward a world that encourages health and rejects the Big Food/Big Pharma/Big Gov cartel, I’m happy to exercise right alongside you.

