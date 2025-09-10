SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/former-malaysian-prime-minister-on-the-quest-to-criminalize-war/

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad joins James to discuss his decades-long quest to criminalize war, why world leaders are so reluctant to renounce the war machine, and the secret to his 100-year longevity.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.