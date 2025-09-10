The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

Former Malaysian Prime Minister on The Quest to Criminalize War

Sep 10, 2025
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/former-malaysian-prime-minister-on-the-quest-to-criminalize-war/

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad joins James to discuss his decades-long quest to criminalize war, why world leaders are so reluctant to renounce the war machine, and the secret to his 100-year longevity.

