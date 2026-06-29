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Francis Bacon's New Atlantis - Film, Literature and the New World Order

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The Corbett Report
Jun 29, 2026

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/francis-bacons-new-atlantis/

What is the New Atlantis? And who is Francis Bacon? And what does this obscure, posthumously published fragment of utopian (?) narrative have to say about technocracy? Good questions! Today, James explores those questions and more in this deep dive on Francis Bacon's The New Atlantis with Heys Reviews host, Nick Heys.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

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