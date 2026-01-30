The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Gold Rush as Dollar Crashes - New World Next Week

The Corbett Report's avatar
The Corbett Report
Jan 30, 2026

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw617/

This week on New World Next Week: precious metals are parabolic as the dollar world order collapses; US TikTok is now under Zionist occupation; and the ICE war on America’s streets exposes the two-party delusion.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Corbett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture