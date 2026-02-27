How Epstein Hijacked Bitcoin: A Deep Dive

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/how-epstein-hijacked-bitcoin/

From the hijacking of bitcoin to the passing of the GENIUS Act, a deep dive in the Epstein files reveals Epstein's fingerprints are all over the transformation of the global economy and our digital currency enslavement. Aaron Day joins us today to discuss "The Hijacking of Bitcoin," his detailed and well-documented breakdown of how and why Epstein hijacked bitcoin.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.