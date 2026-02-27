The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

How Epstein Hijacked Bitcoin: A Deep Dive

Feb 27, 2026

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/how-epstein-hijacked-bitcoin/

From the hijacking of bitcoin to the passing of the GENIUS Act, a deep dive in the Epstein files reveals Epstein's fingerprints are all over the transformation of the global economy and our digital currency enslavement. Aaron Day joins us today to discuss "The Hijacking of Bitcoin," his detailed and well-documented breakdown of how and why Epstein hijacked bitcoin.

