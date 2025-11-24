The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

How the Government Manufactured COVID Consent with John Carpay

The Corbett Report's avatar
The Corbett Report
Nov 24, 2025

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/how-the-government-manufactured-covid-consent/

In Manufacturing consent: Government behavioural engineering of Canadians, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) exposes the Impact and Innovation Unit, the Canadian government’s behavioural psychology office. Joining us today to talk about how this little-known unit helped shape Canada’s perception of the scamdemic is JCCF president John Carpay.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

© 2025 James Corbett
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture