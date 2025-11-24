How the Government Manufactured COVID Consent with John Carpay

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/how-the-government-manufactured-covid-consent/

In Manufacturing consent: Government behavioural engineering of Canadians, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) exposes the Impact and Innovation Unit, the Canadian government’s behavioural psychology office. Joining us today to talk about how this little-known unit helped shape Canada’s perception of the scamdemic is JCCF president John Carpay.

