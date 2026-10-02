How to Bust the Cops! - #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/how-to-bust-the-cops/

Today James talks to Barry Cooper about his remarkable journey from being one of the top narcotics officers in Texas law enforcement to an activist busting crooked cops and helping drug users avoid arrest. If you haven't heard Barry's remarkable story yet, buckle up and bring a notebook. It's a wild ride.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.