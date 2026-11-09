How to Create A GOOD Think Tank - #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/how-to-create-a-good-think-tank/

I tried to put together an Independent Media Alliance panel on the topic of how to create a think tank for good, but only Steve Poikonen of AM Wakeup showed up...which doesn't bode well for the possibility of organizing a think tank that can make a difference in the world. Luckily, Steve had some extremely valuable insights into the question of think tanks, what they are, and whether or not a "good" think tank can be formed. I'd be very interested to hear from Corbett Report members as well. What do you think about the ideas and topics we raised in this discussion? If we have it wrong, what will you do differently to make a change in your area?

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.