How to Leave the Cage - #SolutionsWatch

Joining us today is returning guest Etienne de la Boetie2. In a follow up to "How to Present Info for Visual Learners," this time we discuss his new book, To See The Cage is to Leave It and the 25 techniques of control that it elucidates and demystifies. We talk about how visually interesting information is a more effective tool for unlocking minds, how people can see through the techniques of indoctrination that the oligarchs use to get us to worship the state, and what a world free from the cult of statism would really look like.

