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How To Stage A Cover-Up

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The Corbett Report
Apr 14, 2026

TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://corbettreport.com/how-to-stage-a-cover-up/

Are you a conspirator looking to deflect public scrutiny of your latest crime? Then this is the podcast for you! Today on The Corbett Report, James presents you with a handy-dandy primer on how to stage a cover-up.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

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