How To Stand Your Ground - #SolutionsWatch

How do you stand your ground when you are confronted by would-be authorities. As too many around the world are finding out these days, not having an answer to this question could cost you your life. Today, James talks to Jason Bassler and Séamus O’Laoi about knowing and asserting your rights, as well as the real long-term solution to the problems of the police state.

