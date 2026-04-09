How to Start A Revolution - #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/how-to-start-a-revolution/

So you want to start a revolution? Well, we’d all love to see the plan...and here it is! From someone who started an organization that has been feeding the poor and contributing to nonviolent social and political change for nearly have a century, no less! Today on Solutions Watch, James talks to Keith McHenry about the history of Food Not Bombs and how to build a successful revolutionary movement.

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