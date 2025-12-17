SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/interview-1993-iain-davis-exposes-the-technocratic-dark-state/

From the neoreactionary accelerationists of the Dark Enightenment to the AI-spun social credit web of the NEONERDS, today author and researcher Iain Davis takes us on a whirlwind tour of his new book, The Technocratic Dark State.

