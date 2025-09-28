by James Corbett

Bad news, my liege. It seems the plebs are growing wise.

You know the whole “global warming” thing? Let’s just say that agenda is . . . not going well for us. Even our reliable mockingbirds at The New York Times are starting to admit that that particular fairy tale is falling apart.

And do you remember the “Great Reset”? I’m afraid our good friend Klaus isn’t doing too well these days, either.

And can you recall our “Build Back Better” campaign? If you can recall that failed attempt at sloganeering, you’re probably one of the few who do.

Not to worry, though, my Worshipful Master. We have a secret weapon in our arsenal that will allow us to continue to manipulate the masses and steer society in whatever direction we choose.

What’s that? You don’t know about our secret weapon? Allow me to explain . . .

The Great Resist

First, the bad news.

Ever since this pesky “internet” thing took off and the unwashed masses began getting their news from each other instead of from our media mouthpieces, it’s been considerably harder to move our agenda forward.

Remember when all we had to do to gin up a decades-long “Cold War” against a (mostly fictitious) commie bogeyman was traumatize schoolchildren with “run, duck and cover” drills and TV movies of the week?

And can you recall when we could just make up stories about babies being thrown from incubators in order to justify a foreign war? And how it took the mainstream media two years to even begin to question the deception?

And can you cast your mind back to when we had the power to start a worldwide panic over manmade global warming by turning up the thermostat in a hearing room, declaring an “Earth Day” and hiring some actors to appear in a truly atrocious TV special? (Heck, we even had President Bush signing the US onto the UNFCCC back in ‘92—and the Republicans didn’t even bat an eyelash!)

Just think: it wasn’t that long ago when the only opposition to our agenda the public ever heard was the “opposition” we ourselves allowed on our own airwaves!

Overpopulation. The Missile Gap. The Ozone Hole. There wasn’t a made-up panic that we couldn’t sell the public on with a coordinated media campaign.

And how about the Gulf of Tonkin? MKUltra? OKC? 9/11? The anthrax attacks? There wasn’t a false flag or psyop we couldn’t pull off (or cover up) whenever we needed to.

These days, though, things are a bit more . . . problematic.

I mean, yes, we can still invent false pretenses to pull off an invasion of Libya when we need to. And we did manage to overthrow Assad after a decade of concerted effort. But our ability to create new realities is not what it used to be. We still haven’t accomplished the Iran invasion yet.

It seems people the world over are starting to disbelieve the “Israel is the plucky democratic underdog in the Middle East and anyone who disagrees is a vile anti-Semite” narrative we’ve been shoving down their collective throat for generations.

Plus, whenever any event takes place, there are now millions of people online scrutinizing every available scrap of evidence. They’re even increasingly coming to their own conclusions despite what our presstitutes tell them to believe!

Now, I know what you’re thinking. “But we still control the masses! Just look at what we’ve accomplished in recent years!”

I admit, from the outside it might look like the scamdemic was our greatest achievement. Billions of people locking themselves in their own homes, donning face diapers, and rolling their sleeves up for genetic slurries merely on the say-so of the health “experts” and the media talking heads.

But in reality, we spent all of our political capital on that one, and what do we have to show for it? Today, folks are more skeptical of “health authorities” and “scientific” institutions than they’ve ever been. A decade ago, who would’ve even thought to question the World Health Organization or its recommendations? Now, people are marching en masse to get the WHO out of their countries!

In short, it’s more difficult than ever to get the public to mindlessly obey our dictates.

Yes, Rockefeller was right: it would’ve been better if the internet had never been invented! Truly, these are dark days for those of us who want to engineer society.

But don’t worry, my Dark Lord. You see, we have a secret weapon in our arsenal.

Back to the Drawing Board

Our secret weapon is so devilishly simple that the average rube doesn’t even think of it as a weapon. And if no one realizes that it’s our greatest weapon, how will they ever devise a defense against it?

The secret weapon is simply this: when people catch on to our lies, uncover our plans, and divine our evil aims, we don’t stop. We just reformulate our plan and try again. And again. And again. And again. And again. Until, eventually, we get exactly what we wanted in the first place.

It’s like “global warming.” That worked well enough for a time. After all, the world has been warming ever since the Little Ice Age, so who could really question the concept?

Still, when we found it convenient to blame cold weather on global “warming” (as well as blame warming for droughts and floods and more hurricanes and fewer hurricanes and shorter winters and harsher winters and more fog and less fog and melting ice caps and freezing ice caps and every other conceivable climatic variation), people began to question the narrative.

So, what did we do? We just deployed our secret weapon and changed the name! “Global warming? No, it’s not global warming! It’s climate change! There, that explains everything!”

Then, when they started to question climate change, suddenly it was “global weirding.” And when they seemed insufficiently concerned about the horrible devastation that cow burps and pet ownership were wreaking on the planet, we upped the ante with “climate emergency.”

Still, people just weren’t panicking like they used to, so we pivoted again. Now “climate change” (or whatever it’s called this week) isn’t just about the weather. It’s about your health, too! Haven’t you heard? We’re getting our medical stooges to actually diagnose 70-year-olds with breathing problems as suffering from “climate change.”

And instead of just worrying about the weather, now we teach the hoi polloi that “climate change” is actually about microbes and plants and animals and every other aspect of “planetary health.” We can just throw the resources of the entire planet under one vague and undefined but important-sounding term like “One Health“ and then convince the public to give us control over it—all so we can better “protect” it for them! . . .

. . . Until they catch on to that agenda, of course. Then we can just bust out our secret weapon and rebrand the agenda once again.

Or take the “15-minute cities” idea. As it turns out, for some reason or other a lot of people didn’t like the idea of living in a pod, eating bugs and asking us for permission to pass beyond the limits of their 15-minute city border! Imagine that!

So, once again, we rebranded. Suddenly, it was smart cities! Who could object to “smart” cities, after all! Only dumb people, obviously! And you’re not a dumb person, are you, Mr. Joe Q. Public?

And for the people who understand that “smart cities” are just surveillance nightmares designed to trap people in our digital panopticon, we can rebrand again! You hate 15-minute cities, but you’re going to love “freedom cities”! Don’t worry, freedom cities aren’t that woke World Economic Forum “own nothing and be happy” crap! Freedom cities are approved by the cool MAGA cap-wearing tech bros, so you know they’re great!

Of course, there are some agenda items that can’t be so easily rebranded or repackaged. But our secret weapon—not giving up—serves us well once again. Sometimes we just have to power through the opposition and wait for people to get used to the new normal, as we know they eventually will.

Take the naked body scanners at the airport, for example. Remember when they were first introduced and people were freaking out about this clear and blatant violation of their privacy, their bodily autonomy, and their health? Then, remember when those same people were so upset about this perverse technology that they organized a National Opt Out Day as a way of bringing Thanksgiving holiday air traffic in the US to a standstill? By choosing to “opt out” of the scan and insisting on a time-consuming (and visibly uncomfortable) “enhanced pat-down”, they realized they could disrupt airport operations on the busiest transportation day of the year and thrust the issue into the spotlight.

You probably don’t remember any of that, though, do you? And do you know why you don’t remember it? Because we didn’t let it happen.

On Opt Out Day, we just turned off the scanners and waved everyone through. No one got the chance to opt out or make a scene or disrupt airport operations. And thus no one got the chance to see anyone opting out or making a scene.

When Opt Out day passed, we turned the scanners back on, and here we are nearly two decades later. These days no one even thinks twice about the scanners. Instead, people are lining up to give us their digital biometrics so they can “opt out” of the long TSA lines.

We play chess. They play checkers. And they wonder why we beat them over and over and over and over.

Of course, there is a chance that the proles will be able to turn our own secret weapon against us . . .

It’s A Good Thing Our Opposition Never Copies Us!!! (MWAAAAHAAAHAAA)

Yes, it is possible that our tax cattle could actually turn this weapon around on us. All they’d have to do is do as we do: put their differences on peripheral issues aside, unite around their core principles and agenda items, and keep pushing and pushing and pushing until they get what they want.

. . . But I wouldn’t worry about that remote possibility, Sire. Given my observations it’s exceedingly unlikely that the commoners will ever be able to wield our secret weapon against us.

First, they’d have to discover that the weapon exists. However, I wouldn’t count on them learning any time soon that they’re actually in a war of attrition. We’ve successfully atomized them so that every single one of them thinks they are the only ones who understand our agenda, and we’ve successfully conditioned them into learned helplessness so they believe that nothing they do could ever possibly make a difference.

And even if they did discover the secret weapon of stick-to-it-iveness, what would they accomplish with it?

I mean, look at the 9/11 “Truth” movement (hahahahaha). The so-called “truthers” now spend 100% of their energy (literally every single second of their so-called activism) attacking each other for believing (or not believing) in holograms or nukes or space lasers or missiles or whatever else they have decided is the only part of the story that matters. Even when the unthinkable happens, with politicians appearing on the national stage and talking about the 9/11 anomalies and calling for new congressional investigations, the “truthers” fall all over themselves to denounce this development as another part of our psyop!

Imagine what they could accomplish if they actually used the momentum of an opportunity like this to inform the public about the truth of 9/11 instead of fighting against that momentum. (And let’s be glad that they haven’t imagined what they could accomplish in such a scenario!)

Yes, I think it’s safe to say we have little to worry about from the “Truth” movement as it stands today. Divided and conquered, lashing out against each other, giving up before they’ve even started . . . they’re nowhere near discovering our secret weapon of perseverance.

True, it requires more effort than ever before to shape and steer the public mind. But the point is, we’re willing to put in that effort. We’ll continue to find ways to undermine, subvert and manipulate all resistance to our agenda until it has been completely eradicated.

A toast, then, my Evil Overlord. To our inevitable New World Order!

Our victory is assured because we keep striving, while they never even bother to try.

