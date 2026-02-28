Welcome to the March Open Thread.

As usual, Corbett Report members are invited to log in to corbettreport.com and leave their comments, thoughts, questions and observations in the open thread there. Given the events of this weekend, however, this open thread will also be an open source investigation into the strike on Iran and the ongoing response to that strike.

What is the latest boots-on-the-ground intelligence about these events? What are members hearing from their own local press about the response from their (mis)leaders? What is the role of the usual deep state players in this operation, and what is the next chess piece to be played in this unfolding match?

I’m once again calling on the wisdom of the crowd to assemble relevant, timely and (most importantly) vetted information about these chaotic events in the open discussion below. The best responses will be incorporated into my upcoming podcast episode on the subject.

Thank you in advance for your participation. Here is the link to the open source investigation:

https://corbettreport.com/iran-war-open-thread-and-subscriber-video-2026/

