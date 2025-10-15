The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

Is the US Government Fascist? - Questions For Corbett

Oct 15, 2025
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/is-the-us-government-fascist/

Robert writes in to ask James about the bundles of sticks behind the speaker’s chair in the US congress chamber. James responds with a history lesson about the fasces, its use throughout history, how it arrived on the shores of America, and what it really represents.

