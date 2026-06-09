SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/israel-caught-spying-on-us/

Do you know the documented history of decades of illegal Israeli government spying on Washington? Do you know who was involved in the nuclear smuggling ring that stole America’s nuclear secrets to build Israel’s illegal and still undeclared nuclear arsenal? Do you know about Unit 8200 and the inescapable web of cyber spying operations that leads from Tel Aviv to Washington right through Epstein Island? Well, you’re about to! Strap in and get ready.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.