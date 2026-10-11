by James Corbett

corbettreport.com

October 11, 2026

By now, you’ve likely seen the “terror at 30,000 feet” that just played out in the skies over Tel Aviv last week. And you’ve probably marveled at how the narrative of that fateful Flydubai flight—a narrative dutifully parroted by the eager propagandists of the establishment media—disintegrated in the exact same way that Boeing’s airframe miraculously didn’t disintegrate.

As unsurprising as this latest manipulated news story may be to us veteran conspiracy researchers, however, there are millions around the world who, shocked by the ongoing genocide in Gaza, are only now beginning to look into the false flag trickery and the bloody deceptions upon which the modern state of Israel has been built.

So, for the benefit of such newly awakened students of suppressed history, today let’s examine some of the foundational false flag terror events of Israeli history.

KING DAVID HOTEL BOMBING

On July 22, 1946, terrorists associated with the Irgun—a Zionist paramilitary organization operating in Mandatory Palestine and led by Menachem Begin—bombed the King David Hotel in Jerusalem.

Their targeting of the hotel was a response to Operation Agatha, a security operation conducted by British troops days earlier that had resulted in the arrest of 2,700 Zionist operatives.

Operation Agatha included the seizure of documentary evidence that the Jewish Agency for Palestine—a branch of the World Zionist Organization—had approved sabotage operations as part of their insurgency against the British Mandatory government. Knowing that the King David Hotel housed the Secretariat of the Government of Palestine and the Headquarters of the British Armed Forces in Palestine and Transjordan, the Irgun terror squad presumed that this was where the Brits were storing these incriminating documents.

An article from History Today recounts the set-up for the attack.

Shortly after noon on Monday July 22nd, 1946, a battered delivery truck was driven into the side entrance of the King David Hotel, just west of the old city of Jerusalem and headquarters of both Palestine’s civil administration and the British army in Palestine and Transjordan. Eight armed men dressed as Arab workers then forced their way into the hotel’s service bay. After overpowering and locking up the chief delivery clerk and the kitchen staff, they unloaded seven milk churns packed with 350 kilograms of TNT and gelignite from the truck and dragged them one by one along a long and narrow corridor to La Régence, the hotel’s basement bar directly underneath the civilian and the military headquarters in the south wing. As they did so, they were challenged by a British army officer, whom they shot and fatally injured. While some of the fake Arab workers acted as lookouts, others placed the milk churns next to two supporting columns in the basement bar and ignited their thirty-minute fuses.

And an article from the Military History wiki describes the aftermath of the blast.

The explosion occurred at 12:37. It caused the collapse of the western half of the southern wing of the hotel. Soon after the explosion, rescuers from the Royal Engineers arrived with heavy lifting equipment. Later that night, the sappers were formed into three groups, with each working an eight hour shift. The rescue operation lasted for the next three days and 2,000 lorry loads of rubble was removed. From the wreckage and rubble the rescuers managed to extract six survivors. The last to be found was D. C. Thompson, 24 hours after the building had collapsed. He appeared to be more or less unhurt, but later died due to shock.

In all, 91 people perished in the blast, the majority of whom were either hotel staff or typists, messengers and junior staff of the Secretariat.

Remarkably, though perhaps predictably, modern Israeli leaders do not lament this savage act of Zionist butchery. They no longer even try to excuse the act by insisting, as they once did, that a warning was delivered before the bombing took place—a fact the British dispute.

Instead, as I documented in my podcast “Meet Benjamin Netanyahu, Unconvicted War Criminal,” today’s leaders celebrate the Irgun act of terror. In 2006, for example, Benjamin Netanyahu attended an event at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center where a plaque was unveiled commemorating the 60th anniversary of the bombing. To this day, Netanyahu still praises the Irgun leader who coordinated the bombing:

So, in many ways, Menachem Begin symbolized the essence of our struggle for liberty. He fought for it. He sacrificed for it. He achieved it. And it is our struggle to be a free people in our ancestral homeland that guided his life. And he serves as an emblem and as an example for future generations because the battle is never over.

Aside from the “Arab worker” disguise that helped the terrorists slip through the hotel’s security, the King David Hotel bombing was not a false flag event. The Irgun did not deny their involvement in the bombing. In fact, as we have seen, they now even brag about it.

The bombing was, however, a horrific act of political terrorism. As such, it served as a sacrificial spilling of blood and became a foundational event in the creation of the State of Israel.

Unfortunately for humanity, the blood spilled by Israeli terrorists would not end there...

OPERATION SUSANNAH

In the 1950s, the fledgling Israeli state was faced with a novel threat: the advent of pan-Arabism as a counter to Jewish domination of the Middle East. Specifically, the rise of Gamel Abdel Nasser in Egypt—a political figurehead of this movement—was especially worrisome to the Israeli authorities.

Upon seizing power in Egypt after a 1952 military coup, Nasser not only promoted his own vision of a region united under Arab nationalism, he also positioned himself as a counter to Soviet influence in the region. Concerned with Soviet alliances in the Middle East, Nasser made anti-communist professions that helped him secure military and financial aid from the Americans and the British. By 1954, Nasser had even engaged in talks to get the British to withdraw from their Suez military base.

The Israelis, increasingly concerned about this Arab threat on their borders, activated a terror “sleeper cell” in Egypt. Their plan, dubbed Operation Susannah, was to use these patsies—Egyptian Jews recruited by Israeli military intelligence—to stage a series of spectacular terror attacks in the country. These attacks, they hoped, would be blamed on the Muslim Brotherhood, the Communists or some other flavour of political malcontent, thereby convincing the British and the Americans that Egypt was a dangerous place and that Nasser was an unreliable partner.

But as I detailed in False Flags: The Secret History of Al Qaeda, things did not go according to plan.

The first bombing—an explosion at the Alexandria central post office on July 2nd—had gone off without a hitch. The second, a simultaneous attack on the American Libraries in Cairo and Alexandria, was similarly successful. It was their third attack—an ambitious attempt to bomb two cinemas in Cairo, two in Alexandria and the Cairo railway station—that failed, derailing the operation. Ten members of the cell were rounded up. Of the ten, two committed suicide in the course of their interrogations by the Egyptian police, two more were executed, and six were sentenced to prison, eventually making their way to Israel after their release.

The botched operation ended up becoming a major scandal in Israel. Known as “the Lavon Affair” for Pinhas Lavon, the Israeli defense minister who was ultimately (and, apparently, unfairly) blamed for greenlighting the plan, the furor resulted in years of inquiries, accusations and finger-pointing within the Israeli government. Eventually, the scandal not only led to Lavon’s resignation but it even fractured Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion’s political coalition, precipitating his electoral defeat.

As many as 60 years after the incident, new documents emerged from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) archives to shed a few more rays of light on an altogether murky intelligence plot.

Regardless of the particulars of who ordered what when, though, the operation itself is an open-and-shut case of false flag terrorism. The Israeli government used intelligence assets to commit terror attacks in order to blame the resulting chaos on someone else and thus destabilize their political opponent.

Logically, then, one might expect the Israeli government—a government that constantly reminds the world that it is facing a ruthless, violent opposition from Muslim terrorists—to have unreservedly apologized for the incident and forsworn the use of such skullduggery in the future.

But no one said the Israelis are logical (or even morally consistent). Instead, the Israeli government only formally acknowledged Operation Susannah in 2005, a full half-century after the affair. That was when nine of the agents involved in the plot were officially commended for their service.

9/11

In 2014, when Haaretz cartoonist Amos Biderman penned his infamous illustration of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flying a jet marked “ISRAEL” into an American flag-flying World Trade Center, he evidently did not intend for it to be taken as a profession of Israeli culpability for 9/11. Rather, as Haaretz editor-in-chief Aluf Benn was quick to explain, Biderman’s drawing was intended as a wry commentary on “the current state of mistrust between Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Obama administration.” Nevertheless, the image, taken out of context, stands as a rather stark illustration of the view held by some 9/11 Truthers that “9/11 Was An Israeli Job.”

As I have documented in my extensive work on the subject—from 9/11 Trillions and 9/11 War Games to 9/11 Suspects and 9/11 Whistleblowers and False Flags: The Secret History of Al Qaeda—the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, were complex and intricate. They involved the complicity of a number of government officials, military officers, intelligence agents and private businessman from a number of countries. This is the reason that the phrase “9/11 Was An Inside Job,” to the extent it implies those attacks were exclusively the work of “the US government” (pictured as a monolithic entity), might make for a good bumper sticker slogan but a poor explanation for those events. Similarly, the phrase “9/11 Was An Israeli Job” fails to capture the multifaceted nature of an internationally coordinated operation like 9/11.

Nonetheless, to deny that Israeli intelligence had any role in the events of 9/11 would at this point be willfully naive.

The most obvious and oft-cited Israeli link to the 9/11 events is the saga of the so-called “Dancing Israelis.”

In my video on the subject, I outlined how the case revolves around five Israeli nationals who were working for Urban Moving Systems, a moving company based in northern New Jersey at the time of the 9/11 attacks. Witnesses described seeing the men parked at the Doric Apartment Complex in Union City, New Jersey, shortly after the first plane strike on the Twin Towers. They were said to be “on top of the van” observing the scene and were described as “happy and laughing” as they took pictures and seemingly celebrated the event.

Based on these reports, the FBI issued an all-points bulletin advising officers in the Greater New York area to be on the lookout for the men. They were subsequently pulled over and arrested while traveling eastward on State Route 3 in New Jersey shortly before 4:00 PM. After a police bomb-sniffing dog indicated potential explosives in the van and after it was confirmed that some of the suspects had ties to Israeli intelligence, the case was transferred to the FBI’s counterintelligence unit and the men were detained in federal custody for 71 days. Then, the case was dropped and the men were deported back to Israel.

You may remember I also pointed out that there is more nuance to the story than is often reported on in the alternative media. Certainly, whatever role these men may have had in “documenting the event” of 9/11—as they later claimed to have been doing—they were not a team of crack Mossad agents who had been let in on the largest false flag terror operation in history just so they could engage in the “super-secretive” intelligence mission of taking pictures of an event that would be broadcast on every television station in the world while celebrating and drawing attention to themselves.

More to the point of Israeli involvement in the false flag events of 9/11 is the larger question of Israeli intelligence operations in the US in general, and on that day in particular. Indeed, as Forward reported in 2002, the FBI itself came to conclude that there was Mossad involvement in the Dancing Israeli plot. “The assessment was that Urban Moving Systems was a front for the Mossad and operatives employed by it,” their “former intelligence official” source said at the time. “The conclusion of the FBI was that they were spying on local Arabs but that they could leave because they did not know anything about 9/11.”

Even if we put aside the question of how the FBI determined these Mossad operatives “did not know anything about 9/11,” there are still numerous questions raised by researchers regarding the larger issue of Israeli spying in the US and its potential relation to 9/11. A serious inquiry into these questions would have to include an indepth examination of:

The Israeli “art student” spy ring operating in the US pre-9/11, which included a number of students/spies who just happened to be living in the same neighbourhoods at the same time as the 9/11 hijacker/patsies.

Carl Cameron’s squelched Fox News investigation into the art student spy ring as well as into US AmDocs, Comverse Infosys, and other arms of Israel’s wiretapping and electronic surveillance of American communications, in which Cameron quoted one government official asking “how could they not have known?” with regard to Israeli foreknowledge of the 9/11 plot.

The various members of the Project For A New American Century (PNAC), including Richard Perle, Douglas Feith and David Wurmser, who wrote a report for Benjamin Netanyahu in 1996 outlining Israel’s need to “secure the realm” by taking out Saddam Hussein in Iraq, and who later led the Pentagon’s effort to tie 9/11 to Saddam Hussein—an effort that we now know began on the very day of the attacks.

The involvement of Israeli dual citizens, Zionist proponents and associates of Netanyahu and the Israeli government who demonstrated foreknowledge of the 9/11 false flag and complicity in its cover-up, including not only the PNAC members mentioned above but also “Lucky” Larry Silverstein—who was in regular weekly contact with Benjamin Netanyahu at the same time as he was securing the 99-year lease on the Twin Towers just weeks before the attacks—and Israeli-American Michael Chertoff—who went on to co-author the USA PATRIOT Act and use his role in the US Department of Justice to obstruct investigation into and block access to evidence concerning the 9/11 attacks.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak’s declaration within three hours of the first plane strike that the attack, if linked to bin Laden, would be used to start “a globally concerted effort led by the United States, the UK, Europe and Russia against all sources of terror” and current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s shocking statement that 9/11 was “very good“ because it would “generate immediate sympathy” for Israel.

There is certainly reason to question what Israel’s warning to the US government in August 2001 about an imminent attack was really about. Likewise, there is every reason to ask what role Israel may have played in facilitating, covering up and “documenting” the false flag events of 9/11.

10/7

On October 7, 2023, a band of dastardly Hamas terrorists paraglided past the most heavily fortified border in the world, wreaking havoc and killing 1,200 Israelis with complete impunity for as long as eight hours before they were confronted by IDF forces.

...or at least that’s the story of 10/7 that the Israeli government wants the world to believe. In reality, of course, this story is so full of holes that it completely falls apart upon further interrogation.

Those holes include all the questions whose answers would lead one to conclude the Israeli government knew of the attack in advance and allowed it to take place—i.e., the Let It Happen On Purpose (LIHOP) theory. For example:

Why did Netanyahu’s government ignore repeated and detailed warnings of the attacks from foreign governments and even from their own intelligence services and defense forces?

How did the Hamas fighters get past the vast electronic surveillance network and automated defenses lining the Gaza border—defenses that ex-border guards claim were primed to trigger even if a cat were to approach the fence?

Why did the IDF forces take hours to respond to this ongoing assault, in some cases leaving kibbutzes under active attack for as long as eight hours before going in to secure the area?

Why were IDF soldiers ordered to stand down from their regular patrols that morning?

Etc., etc.

If you want the serious, detailed, extensively documented and meticulously sourced deep dive into what really happened on October 7, you can watch my Questions For Corbett video on the topic. Or, if you prefer the 5-minute TikTok attention span-friendly version, here you go:

What’s important to note about this story, though, is that there is not just a LIHOP explanation for these events but also a MIHOP (Made It Happen On Purpose) explanation. In short, at least some of the Israeli citizens who lost their lives that day died because they were deliberately targeted by Israeli forces.

This is not conspiracy conjecture; it’s official Israeli government policy. Specifically, the Hannibal Directive is an officially classified military directive authorizing the IDF to use indiscriminate deadly force to prevent their own soldiers from being abducted by enemy combatants. In other words, it authorizes the Israeli military to kill its own rather than allow them to be kidnapped.

The Hannibal Directive was officially cancelled in 2016 but was reactivated on October 7, 2023. And this time, it authorized IDF commanders to not only kill Israeli soldiers but Israeli civilians as well.

Once again, there is no conspiracy conjecture here. In July 2024, Haaretz reported that IDF documents and soldier testimonies confirmed that the Hannibal Directive had been implemented that day. This was later confirmed by then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The Times of Israel explains:

According to Sunday’s report, the order to implement Hannibal-esque policies during the hours of fighting on October 7 was not limited to military bases but extended to civilians as well. Shortly before 11:30 a.m., an order was issued in which soldiers were told that “not a single vehicle could return to Gaza” from inside Israel, for fear that it would be transporting kidnapped individuals. An unnamed source from the IDF’s Southern Command confirmed to Haaretz that the order was issued because “everyone knew by then that such vehicles could be carrying kidnapped civilians or soldiers.”

Of course, the Israeli government has not confirmed any of the details surrounding its decision to kill its own people on that day. Instead, they rely on the fog of war to obscure the reality of those murders. The Times of Israel‘s source claims that no direct order to kill specific civilian targets was issued, since “you couldn’t really know if there were any such people in a vehicle.” However, the source continued: “everyone knew what it meant to not let any vehicles return to Gaza.”

These reports cite the case of Efrat Katz, a 68-year-old resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz whose death on October 7 prompted an Israeli military probe into the incident. That investigation concluded that Katz, who was being abducted by Hamas fighters, was fired upon by Israeli Air Force helicopters. This murder was deemed acceptable because “the military’s surveillance systems could not distinguish Israeli hostages from Hamas terrorists while in moving vehicles.”

The Times of Israel also cites an instance where an IDF commander “ordered a tank to fire on a home in Kibbutz Be’eri, where Hamas terrorists were holding 14 Israelis hostage.” That order resulted in the deaths of 13 of the hostages.

In the end, it is doubtful we will ever know exactly how many of the Israeli deaths on October 7 were the direct result of Israeli military fire. And, given the plausible denial inherent in such battlefield situations, we will surely never know how many of these deaths were deliberate acts of murder rather than unavoidable “collateral damage.”

But given that Netanyahu has spent the last three and a half years parading on the corpses of those who were murdered that day, it seems appropriate that we acknowledge that some portion of the blood spilt during that massacre are on the hands of the Israeli military. And, given that the 10/7 terror attack has been used to try to justify the ongoing Holocaust in Gaza, truth and justice demand that we acknowledge the false flag aspect of that event.

FLYDUBAI

We all know the story by now.

On September 29, embattled Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu warned that “our enemies will try to attack us” ahead of Israel’s October 27 Knesset election. Then, just one day later, Israel’s enemies did strike.

Specifically, an Omani terrorist, blinded by his Islamofascist hatred of the Jewish people, stabbed the pilot of Flydubai Flight FZ 1073 en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv and put the plane into a suicidal nosedive as it approached Israeli airspace. While dropping an incredible 17,400 feet in under two minutes, the passengers of that flight—led by a plucky Israeli plumber—somehow managed to get into the cockpit, wrestle the terrorist away from the controls and level out the plane. Then two off-duty pilots jumped into the cockpit and landed the plane safely in Saudi Arabia, saving everyone on board.

It’s an incredible story. Unbelievable, even!

...and by that, I mean it’s not credible, nor is it believable.

But don’t take my word for it. Just watch the CBC’s attempt to explain “How a FlyDubai flight survived a hijacking attempt against impossible odds“ and take a shot of tequila every time Andrew Chang describes the story as “shocking,” “unbelievable,” “miraculous,” “improbable” or “impossible.” (WARNING: you will die from alcohol poisoning before the video ends.)

In fact, this story is so dubious that even Trump couldn’t repeat it without the considerable caveat that “I don’t know if it’s true, but that’s the story I got from Bibi [Netanyahu].”

But why oh why would the Commander-in-Chief need to cover his tracks like that?

Perhaps it’s because the dramatic events of that flight seem to break the laws of physics and structural engineering. According to the downloadable CSV data table available from FlightRadar24, the flight plummeted an astounding 16,150 feet in under 30 seconds.

So, can a Boeing 737 Max 8 actually survive such a drastic descent? According to the pilots that CNN brought on live to (inadvertantly) debunk the entire narrative, it seems that such a scenario is impossible for experienced aviation experts to comprehend.

As commercial pilot and flight instructor Aaron Murphy told CNN host Erin Burnett in the unintentionally revealing segment, “Some of the numbers that we’re seeing from the reporting initially are—they don’t make sense to me because if you’re descending that rapidly, the aircraft will be disintegrated completely.” Perhaps realizing what he had just said, Murphy quickly added, “So, the numbers will change when we get the preliminary report, for sure,” thereby admitting that the purpose of any investigation into this story will be to fudge the numbers to make them more believable.

Murphy was not the only one to express disbelief in this particular aerobatic maneuver. Aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo told AP, “I’m just amazed the aircraft didn’t come apart,” and aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti concurred: “It is remarkable they were able to pull out of that dive.”

What makes it even more remarkable that the plane was able to recover from its nosedive was that the force on the plane actually was strong enough to rip the rudder off the tail. That the off-duty Israeli pilots who just happened to be ready and able to take control of the flight were able to land with the rudder missing and hydraulic fluid leaking from the plane adds another layer of implausibility to this fairy tale.

Oh, and there’s the whole farcical story about how an Israeli plumber who had never flown a plane in his life was able to recover the plane during this impossible descent using the skills he learned watching air crash investigation programs on TV.

And there’s the fact that anyone on the plane was able to even approach the cockpit during that mind-bendingly steep descent.

And there’s the question of how multiple passengers were not only able to stand around at the cockpit door during this madness but were able to film the entire scene on their phones.

You know, if I didn’t know better, I’d say there’s something about this story that doesn’t quite add up.

...But don’t worry, everyone! Israel has investigated the incident and has determined that the would-be hijacker co-pilot was a (waiiiiit for iiit) “lone wolf,” so there’s nothing more to see here and nothing to learn from further scrutiny of the matter. You can all internalize the narrative that this was a totally authentic (and very scary) terrorist attack and go back to living in fear of the Muslim bogeymen who are always trying to get us.

After all, when have the Israelis ever lied about a terror incident?

BREAKING THE TERROR PARADIGM

It does not need to be stated, but I’ll say it anyway: Israel is not unique in the pantheon of nations. Every nation on earth, including Canada and Russia and Japan and the UK and (obviously) the US, has engaged in false flag terrorism. Any one of them could be the subject of an editorial like this one.

But at this moment in time, with Israel actively engaged in ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the West Bank on the basis of continuing false flag provocations, it is important that we point out the Israelis’ long history of using terror, especially false flag terror, to further their political ends.

If, however, we’re relying on Israel’s political allies to point out this history and to call out these false flag incidents for the bloody political theater that they are, then we’re obviously placing our faith in the wrong people.

Does anyone in the year 2026 truly believe that Trump—who has yet again confirmed that Israel is the US’ “greatest ally“ and who has just signed a deal to send the Israelis a $2.8 billion military aid package that includes a bevy of powerful 2,000-pound bombs—is going to stand up to Bibi and his lies? The same Trump who just repeated the “miraculous” Israeli plumber story to the press based on Bibi’s say-so?

No, the answer to this false flag conundrum will not come from people voting for another one of the Washington (or Ottawa or London or Tokyo or Moscow) swamp-dwellers to bravely stand up and tell the truth to the world. In reality, the false flag terror problem will not be solved until people stop falling for the deception. As long as people rally around their political leaders in the wake of every violent act of terrorism, the false flag trick will remain an effective weapon in the arsenal of these kakistocrats.

If there is any bright spot in all of this, it is that we have never had such a large percentage of the public so quick to question these incidents as they unfold in real time. The speed with which the Flydubai narrative was debunked online, after all, provides a glimmer of hope that people are not going to fall for the same old deceptions they did before.

Perhaps by sharing the history of false flag events like the ones outlined here, we can change the calculus that makes staging violent acts of terror so appealing to those in positions of political power.

After all, false flag terror only works when we don’t know who is really perpetrating it. Once we understand how these events work and refuse to let the politicians and their lapdog press get away with their lies about these attacks, the real terrorists will be thereby disarmed.

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