As I’ve mentioned, The Corbett Report will be taking things slower for the next week or two. Expect less material to be posted to the website as I work on longer-term projects behind the scenes.

In the meantime, Corbett Report members are encouraged to read The Three Stigmata of Palmer Eldritch by Philip K. Dick in preparation for the next edition of Film, Literature and the New World Order at the end of the month.

Also, make sure to check out (and contribute to!) the ongoing discussion in the August Open Thread.

And to keep you going for this Corbett-less stretch, Corbett Report members can log in and watch this month’s Subscriber Exclusive Video in the player below. In this video, I reflect on my brief, three-month stint as a fact checker at a textbook publisher in Calgary over two decades ago.

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