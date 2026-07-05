While Americans are enjoying their sesquipedalianphenamanamadingdong celebration over in the land of the free and the home of the brave, the wacky world of nonsense we call the news continues its march towards Armageddon.

So, what’s on your mind this month?

The origins of Polymarket?

The (continuing?) war in Iran?

Or maybe you’d just like to unwind with The REAL Story Behind CIA Contractor Peter Thiel’s Dialog Society - Weaponized Inflation, Media Control & AI Kill Drones.

Whatever the case, Corbett Report members can log in to the site and use the open thread to converse with fellow Corbetteers about all the latest news, information and passing thoughts you might have this month.

Here’s the link to the open thread:

July Open Thread and New Comment System (2026)

Also, if you’re a Corbett Report member, you may have noticed that the comment system on corbettreport.com has been upgraded. In this month’s Subscriber Exclusive video, James gives a walk through of the new comment section.

Not a member yet? Sign up today to get log in access to corbettreport.com and to keep this independent media growing!

If you are a paid subscriber and you don’t know how to sign in to corbettreport.com, just contact me. I’ll be happy to help.