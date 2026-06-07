June is already here and there’s plenty to discuss.

There’s the never-ending Iran war.

There’s the incredible “revelation“ that Israel is spying on the US (I’m shocked! SHOCKED, I tell you!)

There's Google's great mosquito release (what could go wrong?)

And how about those face-scanning robot dogs they’re going to be rolling out at the World Cup this month?

And if all that isn’t enough to keep the conversation going, there’s also this month’s Subscriber Exclusive Video in which I give my hot take on the Mandela Effect:

If you’re interested in getting in on the action, then log in to corbettreport.com and join in the discussion there! Here’s the direct link to the open thread:

https://corbettreport.com/june-open-thread-and-subscriber-exclusive-video-2026/

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