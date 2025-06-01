Happy June, everyone!

Well, the calendar on the wall is telling me it's June, anyway, but I'm pretty sure it's lying. I, for one, categorically refuse to believe that the year is nearly half over despite the fact that it so demonstrably started a week or two ago. The only other alternative is that time itself is a conspiracy!

Would you like to discuss whether time itself is a conspiracy?

Would you like to share with everyone the no doubt riveting and game-changing contents of your latest chat with ChatGPT?

Would you enjoy engaging in witty repartee with other switched-on, clued-in people?

Would you, in short, like to engage in digital conversation?

Then you're not at the right place!

…But if you go to The Corbett Report website, where this month’s Open Thread has just been posted, then you will be at the right place!

At the website, the monthly Corbett Report open thread is open for business and members are, as always, invited to log in and share their thoughts on the latest news, ruminate on the state of the world, hash out high level plans for curing the ills of the world . . . or just chit-chat about random stuff.

Here’s the link:

https://corbettreport.com/june-open-thread-and-subscriber-video-2025/

And while you're there, you'll want to check out this month's Subscriber Exclusive video in which James talks to his publisher, Tim Lacy, about the state of REPORTAGE, opportunities for audience engagement on the book-news-spreading front, the future of Editions Shukutou and other such Incredibly Important Information.

As usual, please do NOT subscribe to The Corbett Report for the Subscriber Exclusive Video, which contains no original research or vital, must-know information.

Please DO subscribe to The Corbett Report if you want to keep this independent media going and/or if you’d like to join in the open thread discussion.

If you’re not a member, you can sign up today and join the conversation.

If you are a paid-up member of the site (via Substack or any other means) and you don’t know how to sign in to corbettreport.com, just contact me. I’ll be happy to help.