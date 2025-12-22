The Corbett Report

Marc Morano on the COP Flop

Dec 22, 2025

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/marc-morano-on-the-cop-flop/

Have you heard the good news? The climate hoax is falling apart! The cultists are losing their weather god religion in record numbers! . . . But it ain’t over yet. Joining us today to discuss the historic disaster that unfolded at COP30 and outline what’s coming next is Marc Morano of ClimateDepot.com.

