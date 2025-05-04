Happy May, everyone!

It's a busy month here in Japan as I prepare for the REPORTAGE book launch in Osaka on May 10. As you know, Broc West will be flying in from Vietnam for the event and assistant Shaun will be there as well, so if you're looking for a signed, limited edition hardcover copy of the book, come along and join the festivities!

Of course, that means that there will be no subscriber newsletter next weekend (May 10th/11th). So, if you're unable to make it to Osaka and you're looking for another James Corbett fix, don't worry! There's plenty of Corbett content for you to explore while we're having fun at the book launch.

For example, you'll want to check out this interview of yours truly that was conducted by Prof CJ of The Dangerous History Podcast. It was a great conversation, so if you like that one you'll want to check out the rest of his podcast archives.

Also, I just recorded an interview on The Free Thought Project Podcast that should be available shortly.

And if that still isn't enough to keep you preoccupied, there is of course the monthly subscriber Open Thread!

As usual, Corbett Report members can sign in to the website and use the comments there as a forum to discuss the latest news, ponder the bigger picture, share solutions and suggestions, recommend reading and viewing, or whatever else they might be interested in.

Here’s the link to the open thread:

https://corbettreport.com/may-open-thread-2025/

