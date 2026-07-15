SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/money-war-and-false-flags-on-gold-standard-economics/

via Gold Standard Economics: Why do so many modern wars seem to produce economic winners long before the fighting ends? In this interview, James Corbett examines the financial incentives, geopolitical strategy, and monetary systems that he argues often lie beneath the official narratives surrounding major conflicts. The discussion explores the military-industrial complex, the petrodollar, sanctions, BRICS, and why following the flow of money can offer a different perspective on world events. Corbett also shares practical ideas for strengthening local economies and reducing dependence on centralized financial systems. Whether you agree with his conclusions or not, this conversation challenges viewers to think critically about the economic forces that shape global affairs.

VIDEO COURTESY GOLD STANDARD ECONOMICS

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