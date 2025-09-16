The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
124

NEW DOCUMENTARY - Dissent Into Madness

The Corbett Report's avatar
The Corbett Report
Sep 16, 2025
124
Share
Transcript

TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://www.corbettreport.com/dissent-into-madness/

What if the delusions of the dissidents are in fact real? What if their paranoid fantasies are not fantasies at all? In other words, what if it's not the political dissidents who are crazy, but the politicians?

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A COMPLETE TRANSCRIPT OF THIS DOCUMENTARY WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

© 2025 James Corbett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture