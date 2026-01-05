Happy New Year, everyone! I’m still off enjoying some time with my family, but will be back soon enough with more insight, news and analysis from the Corbett perspective.

In the meantime, how’s 2026 treating you so far? What are your hopes/dreams/expectations/fears for the year ahead? And, most important of all, what do you plan to do this year?

As always, Corbett Report members are invited to log in to the site and leave their thoughts, comments, questions and answers in the comments there. The open thread post is here:

https://corbettreport.com/new-year-open-thread-and-subscriber-exclusive-video-2026/

Also, members can log in to watch a Subscriber Video where I demonstrate some of the new membership management features on the website.

Not a member yet? Sign up today to get log in access to corbettreport.com and to keep this independent media growing!

If you are a paid subscriber and you don’t know how to sign in to corbettreport.com, just contact me. I’ll be happy to help.