TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://corbettreport.com/no-war-is-not-good-for-the-economy/

Have you heard that war is good for the economy? Do you think that the people who repeat this propaganda phrase are lying to you in order to get you to support their war agenda? Me, too! Today on The Corbett Report podcast, let’s put this old, debunked economic argument to bed for good!

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A FULL, HYPERLINKED TRANSCRIPT WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.