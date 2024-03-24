by James Corbett

March 24, 2024

As you know by now, James Evan Pilato got sick last week so we weren't able to record New World Next Week as scheduled. And as you're already aware, I'm going to be off this coming week working on some administrative duties and longer-term projects. So you know what that means . . .

That's right! My inbox is currently filling up with "Are you guys dead?!" emails. (And just wait until people find out there was an earthquake in Japan last Thursday! Then they'll know I'm dead for sure!)

But, you know what else that means. There will be no New World Next Week until April!

To tide you over until then, I'm going to go over the three stories that we would have covered on this week's NWNW, and I'll provide my responses to them in written form.

You're welcome.

And now, without further ado, queue the NWNW theme music! . . .

STORY #1: What Would Happen If “Deepfakes” Upset The U.S. Elections? The “Experts” War-gamed it! via ActivistPost.com

As Mac Slavo of SHTFPlan.com writes:

Some “experts” in the United States war-gamed a “deepfake” (s)election scenario, and unsurprisingly, things went awry rather quickly. Simulated scenarios were part of a recent exercise in New York that gathered dozens of former senior U.S. and state officials, civil society leaders, and executives from technology companies to rehearse for the 2024 election. The “experts” wanted to know what would happen if a “deepfake” was responsible for election scams. A deepfake is a video of a person in which their face or body has been digitally altered so that they appear to be someone else, typically used maliciously or to spread false information.

Citing the original NBC News report on the exercise:

It’s Election Day in Arizona and elderly voters in Maricopa County are told by phone that local polling places are closed due to threats from militia groups. Meanwhile, in Miami, a flurry of photos and videos on social media show poll workers dumping ballots. The phone calls in Arizona and the videos in Florida turn out to be “deepfakes” created with artificial intelligence tools. But by the time local and federal authorities figure out what they are dealing with, the false information has gone viral across the country.

Continuing with Slavo:

Those participating called this war game “The Deepfake Dilemma.” The exercise illustrated how artificial intelligence-enabled tools threaten to speed the spread of false information in an already polarized society. This could “sow chaos in the 2024 election,” multiple participants told NBC News. Rather than examining a singular attack by a group or hostile regime, the exercise explored a scenario with an array of both domestic and foreign actors launching disinformation, exploiting rumors, and seizing political divisions already sowed by the ruling class.

The exercise was put together by a super-shady organization called "The Future US," whose sparse website lists the usual gaggle of spooks and NGO-dwellers (but I repeat myself) and no visible sources of funding.

MY TAKE: Well, you can't say I didn't warn ya. To be fair, given that the Deep State and their MSM minions have been implanting the idea of deepfake (s)election shenanigans in the public consciousness for at least five years now, I wasn't going very far our on a limb when I made "AI DeepFake (s)Election" my trend of the year prediction for 2024. But, however we arrived at this point, here we are.

First we had the Joe Biden robocall incident. Now they're war-gaming a deepfake-generated (s)election crisis. Can anyone doubt that a false flag is in the offing?

And, right on queue, governments around the world are forwarding draconian tech regulation legislation in the name of fighting this scourge of deepfake-generated disinformation.

As NBC News informs us:

In just the first three weeks of 2024, lawmakers from both major parties have introduced legislation in at least 14 states to combat the kind of mis- and dis-information AI and deepfakes can create in elections.

And as The Guardian reported last week:

The EU is calling on eight major tech companies including Google, Facebook and X to detail how they identify and tackle deepfake material amid concerns about the use of the technology to influence elections. In a world first, they will be using new laws on artificial intelligence to force companies to root out fake video, imagery and audio. Companies have until 5 April to show how they will deal with last-minute, high-impact fake news being dumped on social media, amid evidence that foreign agents, including those from Russia, are building up “sleeper” accounts to be deployed on the eve of elections.

We all know where this is going, don't we? They're going to get the masses worked up into such a tizzy about the phoney, stupid, immoral and utterly meaningless (s)election ritual that they'll happily throw away all their rights and accept the inevitable digital ID in the name of "protecting democracy."

But it's even worse than that. No one can deny that the ability to easily generate fake images or even fake audio and video of real people is a problem. After all, as I've pointed out before, the kakistocrats now have an easy out if and when the Epstein blackmail footage or any other compromising materials emerge: "It's a deepfake!"

It's important to understand that, to some extent, the muddying of the waters of what is real and what is fake is itself part of the divide-and-conquer strategy by which the powers-that-shouldn't-be will maintain their control over the masses.

Remember when the last remaining dregs of the Q Anonsense crowd were convinced that Trump's speeches were deepfaked and videos of Biden in the Oval Office were all AI-generated? Can you imagine what levels of Tom-Hanks-in-Guantanamo-with-Bill-Gates-level bulltwaddle we're going to be subjected to after this (s)election (no matter who wins)?

The confusion is the point. They win by even seeding the idea of deepfakes into the public consciousness. We'll be doing the Deep Staters' dirty work for them when we start jumping all over every event to question what aspect of it is fake, thereby ensuring that we never address anything that they are actually doing in reality.

STORY #2: "Europe is wargaming a food crisis" via Bloomberg



Speaking of Deep State war-game psyops, Bloomberg is reporting on an EU-sponsored exercise that imagined a food crisis in Europe:

[. . .] [O]ver two days in central Brussels last month, some 60 European Union and government officials, food security experts, industry representatives and a few journalists gathered to confront the possibility of something barely on the radar a few years ago: a full-blown food crisis.

Hmmm . . . almost like a food crisis is being predictively programmed and then conjured into existence by a psychopathic ruling class that will seek to benefit from the chaos. But enough editorializing. Back to Bloomberg:

The group sat down in a refurbished art deco Shell building to simulate what might happen, and help design policies aimed at prevention and response. A few streets away, farmers were stepping up their protests against the EU, disrupting supplies to supermarkets as if to sharpen the focus of the participants. The plush co-working space was hardly a bunker or secure basement in a warzone. But the video images of drought, floods and civil unrest to the pounding beat of ominous music created a sense of urgency. “Expect a level of chaos,” warned Piotr Magnuszewski, a systems modeler and game designer who has worked with the United Nations. “You may be confused at times and not have enough information. There will be time travel.”

Ah, yes: chaos. And why is this coming food crisis at the forefront of our misleaders' minds these days?

The coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and disruptions on key shipping routes have disturbed supply chains and sent prices soaring. Erratic and extreme weather now regularly disturbs farming. Against that backdrop, officials are no longer asking when a food crisis may arrive, but rather how many crises they can deal with at once.

Scamdemic? Check. Geopolitical manipulation? Check. Geoengineering run amok? Check. Yup, looks like a generated crisis to me.

Anyway, you get the idea. But in case you don't, you can check out the fake news package they made up for this simulation (à la Dark Winter and Event 201) and/or the Food Alert website, where they are threatening to launch a full report on the simulation on March 27.

Long story short: the whole charade played out exactly as you would expect from an EU-sponsored, Chatham House-led food crisis simulation. The game envisioned a 2025 food crisis exacerbated by climate change and Russian-fueled disinformation fomenting a populist, national uprising and leading to riots, protests and chaos.

Oh, and in a COMPLETELY UNRELATED note, it turns out ants are a great and hitherto largely untapped food source, according to The $cience™. Happy ant eating, everyone!

MY TAKE: Hmmm. Yet another "simulation" of a generated crisis to predictively program the public for the very reality the elitists are working hard to bring about. Seems like we have a theme here in this week's non-episode.

Once again, this little exercise in imagination is not far off the mark. There really have been a number of disruptions to the food supply in recent years, from the scamdemic supply chain meltdown to the war famines to the farming crackdown taking place in nation after nation.

What's the common denominator here? Every one of these problems is man-made. Or, more to the point: psychopathic-inbred-eugenicist-globalist made.

But there is a bright spot in this dark agenda: THE PEOPLE ARE NOT HAVING IT.

The farmer protests that are enveloping the world right now are not just continuing, they are actually gaining momentum.

The public is calling out the psychopaths who are once again attempting to use food as a weapon in order to holocaust their political opponents.

The public is rejecting the Schwaubian vision of the Future of Food, with its lab-engineered biogunk and bug burgers and genetically modified monstrosities. Even here in normally complacent Japan the edible bug industry is facing eradication as Satoshi Sake-swiller and Keiko Karate-mom demonstrate once again that, when given a choice, people will not fundamentally transform their eating habits at the behest of the would-be social engineers.

What the elitists fear most and what they spend their time, money and energy fighting is the popular uprising that is happening now. That's why their nightmare scenario involves people refusing to lay down and quietly starve to death when the Future Food False Flag plays itself out and the planned food shortages begin in earnest.

Don't give in to their propaganda, and don't expect that these parasitic controllers will back off if you acquiesce.

Let's draw our line in the sand here. Say it with me loud and clear so they can all hear it:

I WILL NOT EAT THE BUGS!

STORY #3: (Texas) State Board of Education Cuts Off BlackRock via The Dallas Express (h/t HRS)

Some bad news for BlackRock this week coming out of the Lone Star state. Taking this from The Dallas Express:

The chairman of the State Board of Education announced on Tuesday that the Texas Permanent School Fund is terminating its investment with BlackRock. “The Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF) has a fiduciary duty to protect Texas schools by safeguarding and growing the approximately $1 billion in annual oil and gas royalties managed by the Texas General Land Office,” Chairman Aaron Kinsey stated. “Today, PS leadership delivered an official notice to global asset manager BlackRock terminating its financial management of approximately $8.5 billion in Texas’ assets. Terminating BlackRock’s contract ensures PSF’s full compliance with Texas law,” Kinsey added.

But wait! That's not all!

Additionally, Texas’ public school teachers’ pension, the largest in the state, jettisoned more than $500 million worth of investments in BlackRock, per The Dallas Morning News.

The article goes on to note that the move to cut out BlackRock comes after the Texas legislature passed Senate Bill 13—a law that "forbids state and local governments from doing business with asset managers that discriminate against the oil and gas industry"—and after state Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick wrote a letter to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar specifically asking him to "place BlackRock at the top of the list" of companies to be penalized.

And what does BlackRock have to say for itself?

BlackRock vehemently denies that it has discriminated against Texas oil and gas. “This is anti-competitive,” Mark McCombe, a BlackRock executive, told the Financial Times about its placement on Hegar’s divestment list. “We have never turned our back on Texas oil and gas companies.” BlackRock was contacted for comment on this story and the newest developments, but a representative did not respond by the time of publication.

In short, it's been a bad month for BlackRock. Is that good news for free humanity?

MY TAKE: So, what does all this mean for BlackRock? In the short term, not much.

To put the $8.5 billion number in perspective, the PSF's total value is $50 billion, meaning BlackRock was formerly managing about 20% of the fund's wealth. Now, $8.5 billion might sound like a lot of money to you and me, but to BlackRock . . . ? They could shake a few of the couch cushions in Larry Fink's office and find that $8.5 billy in loose change. After all, as you know by now, BlackRock has $10 trillion (with a "t"!) under its direct management (and that's not even counting the $20 trillion under the management of its proprietary Aladdin software).

But it's not about the money. It's about the narrative. And the narrative that formerly served to shield BlackRock from criticism—"We love Mother Earth, too, and we'll make the ESG investments to prove it!"—isn't working anymore. The general public have cottoned on to the game, and now the general public are aware that the green garb of the environmentally friendly, ESG-pushing "Inclusive Capitalism" crowd is a facade.

No, Larry Fink and Lynn Forester de Rothschild are not crying in their champagne glasses on their private jet flights to the next trillion-dollar green finance conference. They're not racked with sorrow over the environment. On the contrary. They're laughing at the gullible rubes who believe in their green racket. The globalist jet set is only too happy to wield the public's well-meaning concern for the environment as a tool for extracting even more of the world's wealth and monopolizing even more of the planet's resources.

So, here's the question: is the green house of cards collapsing fast enough to actually derail a financial behemoth like BlackRock? Is this the start of a wholesale rejection of the green swindle and the financialization of nature that it portends?

Time will tell. But, in the meantime, here are a few questions to consider. Are stories like this putting us in a false dialectic? Are they forcing us to "pick a side" between supporting BlackRock and supporting Big Oil? What if we don't want to invest our money in either of these false choices?

I have my own opinions on this, as you know. I'd be interested to hear yours.

THE NEW WORLD NEXT WEEK SIGH

And this is the point at which we would announce: "UPDATE: We found Kate!"

Then, James (Pilato) would remind you that the Media Monarchy audio stream is “the best damn radio station you never heard,” that he normally streams from 9 AM to 5 PM from Monday to Friday (this past week excepted, of course), and that you can become a Media Monarchy member to join the Media Monarchy community and get access to the member chat.

Then, James (Corbett) would thank James (Pilato) for the news updates and the screen would fade to black and you could go on with your day, refreshed, renewed and invigorated from the greatest weekly news show in existence.

So, did this tide you over until our next episode?

If not . . . well, you can always wait in breathless anticipation of New World Next Week’s glorious return in April. Stay tuned!

