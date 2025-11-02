It’s the first weekend in November so the November Open Thread is now open for business.

If you’re jonesing for some Corbett this weekend, there are plenty of interviews I’ve done recently to tide you over until the next episode, including:

And, as always, Corbett Report members are invited to log in and use the comment space below to discuss the latest news, debate grand strategies for fighting back against the New World Order, swap fall comfort food recipes, regale us with jokes and amusing anecdotes or whatever else you feel like.

You can access the post here:

https://corbettreport.com/november-open-thread-and-subscriber-exclusive-video-2025/

Additionally, it’s time for this month’s subscriber exclusive video. This month, James takes you behind the banner with production assistant Shaun Smith to reveal how the Dissent Into Madness music was made.

As usual, please do NOT subscribe to The Corbett Report just to access this video. It contains no groundbreaking reporting and it is not worth paying for.

However, if you like my work and want to support it, please do consider signing up to become a member (using the new and improved membership page) and accept this behind-the-scenes video as a token of my gratitude.

If you are a paid subscriber and you don’t know how to sign in to corbettreport.com, just contact me. I’ll be happy to help.