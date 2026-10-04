It’s the first weekend of October, so it’s time to open up the October Open Thread. What’s on your mind this month?

Maybe you want to discuss Why ‘anⒶrchy’ is such a dirty word.

Or perhaps you would like to dissect The Anarchist’s Guide to Escaping the Matrix.

Or perchance you’d prefer to listen to a discussion with Menger Institute teacher Matthew Geiger, who is promoting a course on “The Economics of Anarchic Order.”

Or mayhaps you care to hear James explain his anarchistic beliefs for the umpteenth time.

Or possibly you’d prefer to read up on “Kropotkin, the Cossacks and the Anarchist Ideal.”

Or I guess it’s conceivable—and I’m going out on a limb here—that you might want to talk about something other than anarchism. But what else is there? I don’t know...Halloween?

Well, if you are interested in that particular subject, then you’re in luck. That’s what I’m talking about in this month’s subscriber exclusive video.

As always, Corbett Reporteers are invited to log in to the site and jump in to the open thread discussion in the comments and/or watch this month’s subscriber exclusive video.

Here’s the direct link to the post:

https://corbettreport.com/october-open-thread-and-subscriber-video-2026/

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