The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Parents Teaching Children How to Break Stupid Laws! - New World Next Week

The Corbett Report's avatar
The Corbett Report
Dec 12, 2025

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw612/

This week on the New World Next Week: parents are teaching children how to bypass the new Australian social media ban; Netflix and Paramount duke it out for control of Warner Bros.; and the new US National Security Strategy changes up the grand chessboard.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Ready for more?

© 2025 James Corbett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture