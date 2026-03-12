Recovering From Addiction - #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/recovering-from-addiction/

The opioid epidemic is just one of the symptoms of the general deterioration of Western society. Now, more people than ever are either dealing with the ravages of drug and alcohol addiction themselves, or dealing with someone who is. What can we do about this scourge? Today on Solutions Watch, James talks to Iain Davis, a drug and alcohol addiction counselor with 20 years of experience in the field, and Derrick Broze, who has just penned a gripping new memoir about his own struggles with addiction and how he overcame them.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.