Transcript
Senator Ron Johnson Dares to Question 9/11

The Corbett Report
Sep 06, 2025
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/senator-ron-johnson-dares-to-question-9-11/

Senator Ron Johnson joins us today to discuss the official 9/11 conspiracy theory and the legitimate questions that he and many other Americans have about that story. We discuss Senator Johnson's problems with the official 9/11 investigation, whether the Senate can and should hold new hearings on the subject, and what he will be discussing at the upcoming Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025 conference in Washington, D.C. We also delve into harm caused by the experimental mRNA injections and the subsequent erosion of public trust in government and institutions.

