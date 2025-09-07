It's the first weekend in September, so the monthly open thread has just been posted to the website.

In case you're new to The Corbett Report, the monthly open thread is where Corbett Report members go to leave their thoughts, musings and links on any subject on their mind. Whether hard-hitting news and information, deep and interesting philosophical musings or just something fun, no topic is off limits.

Here's the link to the post:

https://corbettreport.com/september-open-thread-2025/

And as a bonus, when you’re signed in as a Corbett Report member you'll also be able to watch this month's Subscriber Exclusive Video in which James lets you tag along on his whirlwind tour of Kuala Lumpur!

It’s a fun video, but as usual, please do NOT subscribe to The Corbett Report for this Subscriber Exclusive Video, which contains no original research or vital, must-know information.

Please DO subscribe to The Corbett Report if you want to keep this independent media going and/or if you’d like to join in the open thread discussion.

If you aren’t a member . . . what are you waiting for? Become a member today and join the conversation below!

If you are a paid subscriber (either via Substack or some other method) and you don’t know how to sign in to corbettreport.com, just contact me. I’ll be happy to help.