So, they're wearing literal skin suits on the news now... - #PropagandaWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/so-theyre-wearing-literal-skin-suits-on-the-news-now/

So, Fox News just interviewed a talking head and it looks...weird. Am I taking crazy pills or is that TV talking head wearing a face mask? Or maybe they just want us to believe we’re taking crazy pills. Or maybe this is the beginning of the deepfake post-truth reality in which we believe nothing and are divided and conquered? Find out what all the hubbub is about (and what it really means) on today’s edition of #PropagandaWatch!

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.